Rockford, Illinois stabbing case: What we know so far

Christian Ivan Soto, 22, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in a violent stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois.

Soto was arrested after a 20-minute rampage on Wednesday afternoon, with police taking him into custody as he was stabbing his last victims.

What was Soto's motive?

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Soto admitted to the killings during interviews with detectives. Soto told investigators that he had smoked marijuana that he claimed had been laced with a drug that caused him to go on his killing spree, Hanley said. However, his motive was not known.

Who are the Rockford victims?

Soto's first fatally stabbed his childhood friend, Jacob Schupbach, 23, and Schupbach's relative, Ramona Schupbach, Hanley said. It was not immediately clear whether Ramona Schupbach was Jacob's mother or another relative,

After leaving the Schupbach home, Soto encountered a mail carrier, Jay Larson, and began to punch and stab him, Hanley said. According to witnesses, Soto then ran over Larson with his pickup truck two times, leaving him for dead.

Soto eventually entered a home where three girls were in the basement watching a movie while on spring break from school. Soto found a baseball bat and began to beat the girls. Jenna Newcomb died from her injuries, and her mother told Mayor Tom McNamara that Jenna died saving her sister and friend from further harm.

Timeline of 20-minute crime rampage

In a three-page statement of facts, prosecutors laid out the timeline of events on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack began at the home of his childhood friend, Jacob Schupbach, 23, and Jacob's relative, Ramona, 63. Prosecutors said Soto stabbed both Jacob and Ramona and ran over Jacob with his pickup.

Soto then encountered Jay Larson, who was delivering the mail, as he has done for 25 years in Rockford. According to witnesses, Soto began to punch Larson and then stab him with a knife. He then ran over Larson two times, prosecutors said. Soto told investigators that he recognized Larson as a mailman.

He then entered another home and began attacking those residents with a knife. They all survived their attack.

Soto next broke into a home where three girls, who were on spring break from school, were watching a movie. Soto found a baseball bat and began beating the three girls, killing 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb. According to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Jenna's mother said her daughter died, saving her sister and friend from further harm.

Soto broke a window in a home in the 4600 block of Florence Street and began attacking a woman with a knife. The woman managed to escape, and Soto chased her on foot to a front yard in the 2100 block of Eggleston Road, where Soto continued his attack. A man in a gray Jeep stopped to help the woman, and he was also stabbed.

It was at this point that police took Soto into custody. And Soto dropped the knife at the woman's feet.

Both have serious injuries, and the woman was intubated at the hospital.

Did the suspect have a criminal record?

According the Hanley, the suspect had one felony arrest from 2020 for criminal damage to property at a local forest preserve. He also had some traffic offenses. There was nothing in his past that would have indicated violent behavior, authorities said.