Neighbors, coworkers honor Rockford mail carrier killed in stabbing attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mail carriers in Rockford are remembering a man who delivered not only letters but also joy to people's homes.

Jay Larson was one of four people killed in a stabbing attack on Wednesday.

Neighbors put out blue balloons on their mailboxes to honor him.

His coworkers say he was such a vital part of their community and the lives of everyone on route.

"You know, he grew up with people on this route," said Lawrence StewardII, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers. "He saw from 2 years old and going to elementary school, and he made everyone feel like you were the most important person in the world at the time that you had him in your life."

A visitation for Larson is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by a funeral mass on Wednesday.