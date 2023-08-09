Judge holding virtual hearing on CPD's stop-and-frisk oversight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge is holding a hearing today to get the public's input on changing oversight of the Chicago Police Department's use of investigatory stops, also known as stop and frisk.
A 2015 agreement ended in June.
It allowed a consultant to review reports and examine CPD stop-and-frisk practices. The ACLU said it led to investigatory stops going from 700,000 a year to less than 100,000.
Now CPD and the Illinois Attorney General want to transfer oversight to the consent decree - meaning a federally appointed monitor and a federal judge would oversee policies.
Those interested can view the hearing at cpdmonitoringteam.com.
