Judge holding virtual hearing on CPD's stop-and-frisk oversight

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge is holding a hearing today to get the public's input on changing oversight of the Chicago Police Department's use of investigatory stops, also known as stop and frisk.

A 2015 agreement ended in June.

It allowed a consultant to review reports and examine CPD stop-and-frisk practices. The ACLU said it led to investigatory stops going from 700,000 a year to less than 100,000.

Now CPD and the Illinois Attorney General want to transfer oversight to the consent decree - meaning a federally appointed monitor and a federal judge would oversee policies.

Those interested can view the hearing at cpdmonitoringteam.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

