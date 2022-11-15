Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.

Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.

Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.

Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He faces a potential life sentence.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin has not set a sentencing date.

Lee and Benson were among 13 defendants charged in a multi-investigation into the gang, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. The other defendants have already all pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.

During the investigation, agents seized 45 guns, about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, about 17 kilograms of cocaine, about 7 kilograms of heroin, and about 100 grams of crack cocaine.

At Lee's trial, prosecutors said the Wicked Town gang was behind at least 19 murders and 19 attempted murders, as well as several robberies and assaults.

The gang prompted their violent operation on social media – using comments, photos, and videos for the purpose of proclaiming their membership, bragging about murders, and taunting members of rival gangs, prosecutors said.

The gang also used threats and intimidation to make sure victims and witnesses did not cooperate with law enforcement, prosecutors said.

The gang operated primarily in the West Side's Austin community, where they kept guns and illegal drugs in trap houses, prosecutors said.

Jurors found that Lee himself murdered three people and supplied the guns for three others, while Benson murdered one person and attempted to murder three more.