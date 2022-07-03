Violence, chaos erupts throughout Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago.

So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday.

The men got into an argument with an unknown offender who produced a handgun and began firing multiple shots.

29-year-old Duan Bates suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was also pronounced dead.

The other three men, 29, 35, and unknown age, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

The second mass shooting happened when an unknown male fired shots -- wounding four people, in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, in West Garfield Park Friday.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another woman, about 20, was shot once in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. Another man, about 25, was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two women were shot after being caught in the crossfire between two men in Chinatown Friday night.

A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and a man, who was one of the offenders in the shooting, was struck in his backside and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The age gap between the victims shot over the weekend has also increased with the youngest victim, a 17-year-old girl, being shot and killed in a parking lot in Little Village Friday afternoon. The oldest victim, a 90-year-old man found shot in the abdomen in Lawndale Saturday morning.

This weekend, police have also been the target in crimes in the city.

A Chicago police officer was ambushed with gunfire while responding to a domestic incident Friday. He was shot multiple times in the torso and arm and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The man in that shooting was taken into custody and charged.

The latest act of violence happened Sunday morning when a rowdy crowd attack Chicago police squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection.

The group can be seen kicking the doors and punching the windshields of the vehicles. An officer was treated for minor injuries.

The crimes come after city leaders on Friday provided an update on public safety -- saying there will be an increased presence of officers throughout the city for the holiday weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also urged parents and guardians to have a plan for their children and to, "know where they are, and who they are with."

In total, nearly 50 people were shot, nine fatally, as of July 1.