Man, 19, charged with murder of teen girl in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with the shooting death of a teen girl in the Little Village neighborhood Friday.

Anthony Heredia, 19, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said he was identified as the person who shot Tierra Franklin near the parking lot of a business, in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue around 3:04 p.m.

She was struck in the torso and self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

He was taken into custody in the 4300 block of West 25th Place, Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

He is due in bond court Sunday.