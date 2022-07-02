90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was discovered, in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m., with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they're speaking to a person of interest. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.