90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning.
Police said the victim was discovered, in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m., with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Police say they're speaking to a person of interest. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.