Watch CBS News
Local News

90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was discovered, in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m., with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they're speaking to a person of interest. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 2, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.