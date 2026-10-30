Villa Park man charged with selling meth to undercover officer three times

A man in Villa Park, Illinois, is charged after prosecutors say he sold meth to an undercover police officer three times.

Peter Thomas, 35, is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamines and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, all felonies. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer and one misdemeanor charge of possessing cannabis as a driver.

Prosecutors said Thomas was first identified by Elmhurst and Chicago police as an alleged source of meth sales in DuPage County. Prosecutors said an undercover officer was able to purchase meth from Thomas on Sept. 1, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28., all at Thomas's home.

Prosecutors said after the sale on Wednesday, Thomas was arrested in a business on W. First Street in Elmhurst.

Police said when Thomas was arrested, they found more meth in his pockets.

Thomas made his first court appearance Thursday and was released with conditions. His next court date is Nov. 23.