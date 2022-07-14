Watch CBS News
Vigil planned for Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside Beverly bar

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A prayer vigil is planned for a Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside a bar in Beverly.

The vigil will be held at St. Rita High School, where officer Danny Golden, 32, graduated from along with several of his family members. The prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Surveillance video both inside and outside the bar showed Golden was not part of the bar fight that preceded the shooting – but was rather just trying to help by breaking it up.

But Golden, who was off-duty at the time, ended up being shot. A bullet hit his spine and remains lodged in his lung.

That shooting left golden paralyzed.

Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, were are all charged in the shooting.

