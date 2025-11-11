Vigil held in Chicago's Little Village ahead of visit by Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino

All eyes were on Little Village Tuesday after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino said he was coming to the community.

Bovino has been at the helm of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Chicago. But officials said he will be leaving the area soon.

Faith leaders, neighbors, and community activists all gathered underneath the Little Village arch on West 26th Street Tuesday morning to deliver a message of peace and protection for the community.

This came after Bovino posted on X that he would be in Little Village — a community that has been a focal point throughout immigration enforcement operations for the last few months.

Those in attendance at the arch Tuesday stood in solidarity against immigration enforcement — praying while holding signs.

"This administration has no empathy for no one but themselves, and they see us like animals — they don't see us like humans," said Baltazar Enriquez, president and chief executive officer of the Little Village Community Council. "So we want to show the human sign to it, that we're not the savages — that they're the savages. They're the ones with the face masks, with big guns, and we just have whistles."

At the same time, three U.S. officials told CBS News the Trump administration is making plans for Bovino and an unknown number of Border Patrol agents to leave. It was still unclear Tuesday how many of the roughly 200 Border Patrol agents now in Chicago will leave, or where they will be reassigned.

The plans could change, the officials cautioned, adding that some Customs and Border Protection personnel are expected to stay in Chicago.

Federal sources said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to continue operations in Chicago and across the Midwest.

Federal officials have yet to say what prompted the move for Border Patrol agents to leave, or how long the Operation Midway Blitz will continue without its commander.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was also in Little Village on Tuesday, but for a separate and unrelated event for Veterans Day.

Pritzker and other state leaders gathered at Manuel Pérez Jr. Memorial Plaza, at 4347 W. 26th St., to honor those who served in the military.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) also attended the event.

The event in particular honored Miguel Perez Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who was deported to Mexico in 2018 over a drug conviction eight years earlier, but was later granted a full pardon by Gov. Pritzker and granted citizenship. Miguel Perez Jr. recently died.

There is no indication that Miguel Perez Jr. was related to the Manuel Pérez Jr. whom the plaza where the event was held honors. Manuel Pérez Jr. was a soldier in the U.S. Army who was killed in combat in the Philippines during World War II in 1945. The plaza was dedicated to Manuel Pérez Jr. by Mayor Jane Byrne in 1981.