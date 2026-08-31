Vigil, balloon release held for 18-year-old fatally shot in Crest Hill, Illinois

An emotional vigil was held Monday evening for a teenager who was shot and killed in southwest suburban Crest Hill over the weekend.

Dozens of people gathered at a park in Woodridge, where the 18-year-old Kamarion Coleman was from. Among the mourners were two teenagers who were also shot but survived.

Family and friends released balloons to honor and remember Kamarion Coleman.

His mother, Reeshema Coleman, says he was supposed to start HVAC school on Monday.

"I'm not going to say he was perfect at all, but he was mine and as you can see from out here, my baby was loved," she said.

Crest Hill police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators were called to Crest Hill Memorial Park, where officers found four teenagers shot, including Coleman.

"He was my biggest supporter and he supported me in everything I did," said friend Jessica Neibuhr. "He was always the person I could count on for anything."

"I just want to know why. Who did it and why? You know, like, my son wasn't even from the area. He was just going to have a good time," Reeshema said.

An 18-year-old from Joliet was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. A 15- and 16-year-old were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both at Monday's vigil.

"They are doing good. I thought they hurt their legs, but god is good. They are here, and for that, that's all we can ask for," Reeshema said.

Crest Hill police say they believe the shooting is tied to a gathering in the park and is not random.

No arrests have been made as of Monday night.