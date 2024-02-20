Watch CBS News
Video shows auto theft at gas station in Chicago's western suburbs

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car theft was caught on camera this week in west suburban Hinsdale.

The theft happened at 11:15 a.m. Monday at York Road and Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale police said.

Surveillance footage showed the thief crouching behind a sport-utility vehicle as the owner filled up on gas. After the victim returned the gas nozzle to its mount, the suspect go in through the unlocked passenger-side door and drove off in the car.

The thief was last seen speeding north on York Road, police said.

The thief first showed up in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, which was parked at an adjacent pump about a before the auto theft.

Hinsdale police said similar incidents have been reported in the greater Chicago area. Two weeks ago, video showed an attempted auto theft at a Shell station at Ashland Avenue and Diversey Parkway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood – which also involved a would-be thief crouching beside a car while the victim pumped gas.

Hinsdale police advised people to turn off their cars when pumping gas, and to be aware of their surroundings.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 9:25 PM CST

