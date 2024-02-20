Video shows auto theft at gas station in Chicago's western suburbs

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car theft was caught on camera this week in west suburban Hinsdale.

The theft happened at 11:15 a.m. Monday at York Road and Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale police said.

Surveillance footage showed the thief crouching behind a sport-utility vehicle as the owner filled up on gas. After the victim returned the gas nozzle to its mount, the suspect go in through the unlocked passenger-side door and drove off in the car.

The thief was last seen speeding north on York Road, police said.

The thief first showed up in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, which was parked at an adjacent pump about a before the auto theft.

Hinsdale police said similar incidents have been reported in the greater Chicago area. Two weeks ago, video showed an attempted auto theft at a Shell station at Ashland Avenue and Diversey Parkway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood – which also involved a would-be thief crouching beside a car while the victim pumped gas.

Hinsdale police advised people to turn off their cars when pumping gas, and to be aware of their surroundings.