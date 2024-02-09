Video shows would-be thief getting into woman's car at Chicago gas station, only later to bail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This crystal-clear startling video of an attempted car theft at a Lakeview gas station this week has operators on alert, as thieves continue to target gas stations across the area, according to local aldermen.

The carjacking attempt at the Shell station at the northeast corner of Ashland Avenue and Diversey Parkway happened in the middle of the day – in the late morning this past Monday.

CBS 2 is told such carjackings are happening at all hours of the day, and it does not matter how busy the station or the area is.

The video of the attempted theft at the Ashland and Diversey Shell station shows a thief crouching behind the car with a hand on the driver's side door. The masked man then gets inside a 35-year-old woman's car without her while she pumps gas.



The woman doesn't notice until she goes to leave, sees the man, and runs. Then she gets out of her car and takes off in a different sport-utility vehicle.

Why did the man abort the theft?

"Luckily, [she] had her key fob in her hand," said Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

Waguespack said that meant the thief couldn't take off in her car.

"They're directly jumping into the driver's seat, hoping the car is either running - or there is a key or a key fob still in the car that they can drive away with," Waguespack said. "But that's why we have to have eyes open everywhere."

The alderman said targeted thefts started at gas stations back in November - with a number reported at the nearby Costco at Clybourn Avenue, just southeast of the six-way intersection with Damen Avenue and Diversey Parkway. The same crew hit Costco locations outside of the city.

Waguespack's his office has been working with Costco. They have taken measures with private security and are alerting customers directly.

"The police have been trying to be proactive with the gas station owners as well," Waguespack said.

A closer look at the numbers shows that so far this year, there have been 23 cars stolen in the Lakeview community area - where thefts peaked in the same timeframe last year at 36. Numbers were much lower dating back to 2017.

"Take that key fob with you. Do not leave your car running," said Waguespack. "It only takes these guys a few seconds, and they're targeting people who have done exactly that - left that car running."

Chicago Police said the man in the video at Ashland and Diversey did steal items from the car before getting out and taking off. Police on Friday echoed what the alderman said - warning drivers to stay aware of their surroundings, and never to walk away from a running car or leave the key or fob inside of it.

"Unless we change the overall system and these people - these criminals - are held accountable when they are caught, we're just going to see repeat offenders," said Waguespack. "So things have to change, I think, at the state attorney's level and the judges' level. They're the ones, when people are caught, that need to hold these people accountable."

Chicago Police issued this guide of safety tips.

Meanwhile, the Cook County State's Attorney's office released this statement in response to calls for these thefts, and this crime trend, to be taken more seriously:

"Public safety is the top priority of this office, and we will continue to hold those accountable for driving the violence in our communities when police make an arrest and charges are approved. The CCSAO remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to address violence and crime and will continue to prosecute criminal cases based on the law and the evidence as we strive to increase safety in our communities."