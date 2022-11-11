Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans Day: In their own words

/ CBS Chicago

Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk
Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Today we honor the veterans who have served our country. 

CBS 2 wants to highlight some special Chicago-area veterans who explain what Veterans Day means to them. 

Joseph Rodriguez, Marine Corp: "I was following the footsteps of thousands of people." 

Veterans Day: Joseph Rodriguez, Marine Corp 00:17

Essie Hall, U.S. Navy: "I am proud to have served my country. We give so much of our time and lives so that you can have your freedom."

Veterans Day: Essie Hall, U.S. Navy 00:22

Tom Straossner, Air Force: "A chance to honor all veterans from all wars." 

Herman Zelk, U.S. Marine Corp: "We should honor veterans because everyone gave a little of themselves, some gave all."

Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk 00:27

Jonathan Elliott, Staff Sergeant: "I'd like to honor our veterans by filling in their shoes, specifically my grandpa who was World War II Army and my uncle who was also Vietnam Army." 

Veterans Day: Jonathan Elliott 00:20

Jacob Beal, Navy: "It's about giving love and support to the veterans who have served for me. Also by me currently serving I appreciate all the love and support  that I got from the peers here in the United States and also in different countries." 

Veterans Day: Jacob Beal 00:25

Patrick Drury, Marine Corps: "Serving my country meant I could do something for others." 

Veterans Day: Patrick Drury 00:13

First published on November 11, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.