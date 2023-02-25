Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker

Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker

Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the thief who tied up a cellphone store employee while robbing the business.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at a Verizon store in Andersonvile on Clark Street near Berwyn.

The employee said the robber had a handgun and demanded money and cell phones from the back safe, before tying him up in a back room.

The worker wasn't hurt.