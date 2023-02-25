Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the thief who tied up a cellphone store employee while robbing the business.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at a Verizon store in Andersonvile on Clark Street near Berwyn.
The employee said the robber had a handgun and demanded money and cell phones from the back safe, before tying him up in a back room.
The worker wasn't hurt.
