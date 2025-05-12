Ventra app problems prompt Metra to allow riders on for free

Problems with the Ventra app spurred Metra to allow riders onto trains for free during the morning commute.

Social media was peppered with commuters asking if the Ventra app was down starting early Monday morning, specifically for Metra riders.

"Gotta love when it's time to show your ticket but the Ventra app is DOWN!" one user posted on X.

Metra confirmed they received internal notification that the Ventra app was down at about 6:22 a.m. Monday.

The transit agency said they were allowed passengers to ride free of charge in the morning commute because of the outage.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Metra was telling users on X that Ventra had told them that the issue had been resolved, and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

It was not clear if the same issues affecting Ventra users on Metra affected CTA riders on the bus and L. CTA has not issued any alerts about the Ventra app as of 8:15 a.m.