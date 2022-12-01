Watch CBS News
Local News

Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Vehicle crashes into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield
Vehicle crashes into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield 00:45

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.

In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.

The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.

By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.