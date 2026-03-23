Fire crews launch search after vehicle goes into Deep River in Lake Station, Indiana

Fire crews are searching for a person who may have been inside a vehicle that ended up in the Deep River in Lake Station, Indiana, on Monday morning.

Hobart Fire Department said that they responded to a mutual aid request for a report of a vehicle that was overturned on its roof in the river. Hobart's Water and Dive Rescue team and drone team were deployed to the area to assist with search operations.

The Lake Station Fire and Rescue team also responded to the scene and continued the search effort. They said that the search remains ongoing.

"We ask our community for patience and cooperation by giving our responders the space they need to safely and effectively work toward resolving this incident. Thank you everyone for the continued support," the Lake Station Fire and Rescue said.

No further information was released as of Monday evening.