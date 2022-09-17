1 woman dead, another critically injured in vehicle crash in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman has died, and another is critically injured after a crash in Washington Park Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:56 a.m., a 45-year-old woman was driving westbound in a white SUV, in the 5100 block of South State Street, when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck her after failing to stop at a red light.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the SUV, a 46-year-old woman, was also transported to U of C and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.
Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
