Vatican upholds closure of St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

The Vatican is upholding the decision to shut down St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates.

In January, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced it would close St. Hubert and five other schools at the end of the 2025-26 school year, citing declining enrollment and financial issues.

A group of parents commissioned an independent financial analysis that showed the closure of St. Hubert wasn't necessary, and raised $282,000 to help with operating expenses, and appealed to the Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education, seeking to halt the school's closure.

However, the Vatican has ruled it was within Cardinal Blase Cupich's authority to close the school.