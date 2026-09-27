Vandals break in, damage property inside Morgan Arts Complex

An investigation is underway following a break-in at an event space in Bridgeport on Saturday evening.

Chicago police say around 7:40 p.m., vandals got into the Morgan Arts Complex in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street.

CPD said they damaged multiple art pieces and then ran off.

Nothing was stolen, but police taped off a section of the facility on Sunday morning as they investigated.

The vandalism came before Sunday afternoon's scholarship luncheon honoring Ella French.