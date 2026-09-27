50 scholarships awarded during luncheon honoring fallen CPD officer Ella French

The Chicago Police Foundation hosted its fourth annual Scholarship Award Luncheon in Honor of Officer Ella French on Sunday afternoon.

It took place around 12:30 p.m. at the Morgan Arts Complex at 3600 South Morgan Street.

Fifty scholarships were presented to kids of Chicago officers and those who are enrolled in CPD programs.

As part of the application process, the students were asked to write an essay reflecting on how officer French continues to serve as an example for the city.

Officer French was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in August of 2021.

French's mother, Elizabeth, worked alongside CPD leaders to make the scholarship possible.

"I have every faith that deep down your life path, you're going to do wonderful things that are going to make this world a better place for everyone and I want to congratulate each and every one of you. You are rock stars," she told the recipients.

Each student received a $2,000 scholarship to support their educational journey.