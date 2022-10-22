Van swerves, crashes into body shop in Humboldt Park

Van attempts to avoid car, crashes into body shop in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Humboldt Park business has a big mess to clean up Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Kedzie and Grand just before 4 a.m.

The driver of a van swerved to avoid another vehicle, then smashed through the front of a body shop.

Glass was left shattered all over the place along with mangled metal frames, bricks, and debris everywhere.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital in good condition.