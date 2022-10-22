Van swerves, crashes into body shop in Humboldt Park

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Humboldt Park business has a big mess to clean up Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Kedzie and Grand just before 4 a.m.

The driver of a van swerved to avoid another vehicle, then smashed through the front of a body shop.

Glass was left shattered all over the place along with mangled metal frames, bricks, and debris everywhere.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital in good condition.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:11 AM

