Van swerves, crashes into body shop in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Humboldt Park business has a big mess to clean up Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Kedzie and Grand just before 4 a.m.
The driver of a van swerved to avoid another vehicle, then smashed through the front of a body shop.
Glass was left shattered all over the place along with mangled metal frames, bricks, and debris everywhere.
Paramedics took the driver to the hospital in good condition.
