4 hurt, 2 seriously, when van crashes into liquor store in West Garfield Park

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Four people were hurt, two of them seriously, when a van crashed into a liquor store in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports of the crash around 1 p.m. in the 260 block of N Pulaski Rd. said that one person inside the store was hurt and the other three injured were in the van.


Chicago fire officials confirmed that four people were taken to hospitals for treatment, two of them with serious to critical injuries. They did not offer any further details about the victims or the nature of their injuries.

Chicago police confirmed they responded to the scene but did not offer any further details.


The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An investigation by CPD is ongoing. 

