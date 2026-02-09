Family to remove teen from Valparaiso High School after being concussed during football practice, receiving violent threats

A Northwest Indiana father said he's pulling his son, injured during football practice, out of Valparaiso High School after he received threats of violence from other kids.

Jason Solomon's son, Malakai, 15, was seriously hurt during an off-season football practice last week. His son was left with a concussion and a broken wrist as a result. He said his son is still suffering concussion symptoms.

Solomon said the team was not supposed to be running full-contact drills, so his son was not wearing a helmet when the injury occurred. He said he was only aware that light contact drills were supposed be happening that day.

Since then, Solomon said that his son has been getting serious threats.

"Even as far as this morning, he got a message stating that, when you come back, the football team's looking to, you know, jump you," Solomon said. "I just do not feel safe to have my son in that school."

Solomon said he reached out to the principal and superintendent, who said they are taking the threats seriously.