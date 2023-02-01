Watch CBS News
Vacant River North bar catches fire near Portillo's; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – A vacant bar on Clark Street caught on fire overnight.

Our nonstop news crew caught the aftermath of a fire at an old bar in River North.

This was known as Stout, right by the Portillo's on Clark Street.

Officers were seen entering the door of the building that is currently vacant.

It's not clear how much damage there may be inside.

We've reached out to Chicago fire for further information and are waiting to hear back.

