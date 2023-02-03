Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.
The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.
These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.
You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
