Utility work underway for CTA State and Lake station renovations

Lanes closures as utility work near CTA State and Lake station begins

A heads up for drivers about lane closures near the CTA State and Lake station.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is beginning utility work ahead of construction on a new CTA station.

Drivers are advised that State Street will be down to one lane in each direction from Lake to Randolph.

Lake is already down to one lane from Dearborn to Wabash.

Service at the CTA station will not be affected during the early phase of the project.

The department said the project will modernize the station, which was built in 1895, to make it more accessible with wider platforms and a range of customer amenities.

The project is expected to last three to four months.

The construction of the new station is expected to be completed in 2029.