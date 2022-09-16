Urban Growers Collective helps South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over.
"Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.
They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming.
