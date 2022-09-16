Watch CBS News
Urban Growers Collective helps South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over.

"Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.

They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:26 PM

