Urban Growers Collective helps South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over.

"Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.

They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming.

