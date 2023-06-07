Watch CBS News
Local News

Urban archeological dig takes place on IIT campus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Urban archeological dig on IIT campus
Urban archeological dig on IIT campus 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When you think of archeological digs, far-off lands, and ancient places often come to mind.

But there's an important dig underway right here in Chicago.

Students have been working to unearth some local history on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology. It started several weeks ago, led by Doctor Rebecca Graff of Lake Forest College, this archeological field school is digging up artifacts.

The goal: to paint a picture of the communities who once called the campus home.

"I'm really interested in thinking about what the material signature of urban renewal looks like in Chicago and other cities and how we can use some of that information to kind of reckon with the history and the structures of racism to create that type of environment," Graff said.

"And there were a lot of communities and people specifically who were hurt by that process. And so I think that's why things like this are important, because otherwise, like if you didn't know we were here, it would looks like just like a field," said Lake Forest College student Kris Bostick. "And so then all that history and all those stories can be just swept and buried, pun intended."

Students dig down about 10 centimeters at a time all while documenting their findings.

When the dig is complete, they'll spend the next several months cleaning, labeling and analyzing the artifacts.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.