CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are trying to figure out who fired shots in the Uptown neighborhood Monday night, damaging several cars.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4800 block of North Kenmore. When officers arrived, they did not find anyone who had been shot, but found several parked vehicles damaged by gunfire.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.