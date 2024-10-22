Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the man was standing in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4800 block of North Broadway around 9:15 a.m., when someone in a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the chest, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

