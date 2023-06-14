Watch CBS News
Upper Deck Golf experience coming to Wrigley Field

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Upper Deck Golf experience is coming to Wrigley Field.

Tee times for upper deck golf open to the general public at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Fans will be able to take swings from nine different locations inside the ballpark, aiming for targets located on the field.

Standard golf clubs will be available. You can purchase food, beverages and merch.

The Upper Deck Golf experience runs from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday July 9. VIP packages are also available.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

