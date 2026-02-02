It's been 18 years since the still-unsolved Lane Bryant murders in Tinley Park, Illinois

Monday marked the 18th anniversary of the still-unsolved Lane Bryant murders in Tinley Park, Illinois.

On Feb. 2, 2008, six women were shot inside the Lane Bryant at 191st and Harlem in the south suburb during a robbery.

The robber took store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet and four customers to the back where he shot and killed them. The four customers were Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; Sara Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, Indiana.

The sixth woman, a store employee who has not been identified, was injured but survived, and was able to give police a description of the suspect. That helped police produce a sketch of a man who they are still looking for almost two decades later.

The Tinley Park Police Department said the investigation into the Lane Bryant murders remains open and is ongoing.

"This investigation has never stopped," said Chief Tom Tilton. "Our detectives and partners continue to evaluate leads, review evidence, and apply available investigative and forensic tools as they evolve. This work occurs every day."

While they have formed a multi-agency task force to tackle the cold case, police said they would not comment further because of the "sensitive and ongoing nature of this investigation."

To see the composite sketch of the suspect and listen to the audio recording of the 911 call, visit TinleyPark.org/LaneBryant