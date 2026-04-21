University Park residents to be compensated for years of dealing with unhealthy drinking water

A far south suburban community continues to deal with unhealthy drinking water.

The issue in University Park goes back nearly seven years. Now, residents could be eligible for a huge paycheck for their troubles.

From lead to nitrate in the water, residents have experienced it all. However, this week, the village is sending out letters informing them that they have settled a huge class action lawsuit against the water company and large compensations are coming.

For most residents in the village, water bottles serve as a constant reminder of what they can't use from the faucet, including Keith Lynch.

Back in 2019, Lynch and those living in University Park were told by the water company, Aqua Illinois, that there was a major lead contamination. Bottled water was supplied back then and even now.

"Six years and we can't resolve this? Something is wrong somewhere," he said.

Pam Kedrouske, owner of Twins Lounge, has the same woes. Trying to run a bar without any water is costing them around $500 a month—that's an extra $6,000 annually, and there was still a water bill to be paid.

"Pretty rough, thank god we got it settled finally," she said.

That settlement comes from village leaders who are telling residents through letters that Aqua Illinois is ready to compensate them.

"This type of monetary contribution will go a long ways. It will help them tremendously," said Mayor Joseph Roudez.

While he won't give the exact amount residents can expect, he ensures it will be comparable to sizeable income tax refund.

"There's going to be a monetary reward to all the residents who were on the lead advisory, and the do not consume list, but better than that, all residents of the great village of University Park will receive a monetary award," he said.

"Gives me some relief," Lynch said.

"Anything that any of the people in this town can get, they deserve it," Kedrouske said.

Village leaders say the compensation will be retroactive to include people who even moved out of University Park but were impacted at the time.

"No amount right now can erase what we went through, but it will definitely help us feel better about our future," said Trustee Gina Williams. "Whether you are a business, a church ... everyone will be able to get compensated in some form or fashion."

Residents will be eligible for compensation by this fall. Despite the pending compensation, the money doesn't solve the ongoing water woes.

The money is said to be the first step. The mayor says next he's working on getting federal funds so they can take the 12 miles of water pipe, switch the current water company, and move to a new water supply.