University of Chicago men's, women's tennis teams rank No. 1 in their region for first time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a history-making season for the men's and women's tennis teams at the University of Chicago.

For the first time in school history, both teams are ranked number one in their region in Division III. As Jackie Kostek explains, one big goal remains.

"The goal has always been, and the expectation has always been to compete for a national title this year and that's what we're in the running for still."

While University of Chicago tennis coach Jay Tee has the highest goals for his teams -- no one anticipated this.

"It's pretty unique and special to not just get one team there but two teams there and the success we've had along the way," he said.

At the start of the season, coach Jay says the men's team was ranked number two, one of the clear favorites, but the women's team was more of a wild card with a third of the team freshmen.

"We knew they were good. We didn't know how good, how they would do under expectations and pressure."

You could say the women surpassed expectations, becoming the first top-ranked women's tennis team in school history. A few weeks ago, another first -- both the men's and women's teams atop the standings at the same time. And this week, the University Athletic Association doled out conference honors - the Maroons cleaned up.

"I woke up and first thing I did was check my phone as one does, and I see a text from our volunteer assistant coach Dennis, great guy, and he's like, 'congrats on player of the year. You really deserve it.' My pupils widen, I jumped out of bed, I was so excited. I had a really good day," Christian Alshon said.

Freshman Sylwia Mikos had a good day too - being named both player and rookie of the year.

"It's a little bit of a shock, to be honest. By far, I wouldn't consider myself the best player in the country at all but having some sort of recognition, even if it's D3 is just so great," she said.

Coach of the Year Jay Tee points to lessons he learned during two pandemic-altered seasons for the recent success.

"It helped me as a coach through those times when we were practicing, not playing matches, Practices were a little lighter and a little more fun and we were playing better. Those kinds of things transferred to this year," he said.

"Our atmosphere when we go to practice, when we wake up, even if we have 7 a.m. practices. We're really happy to be there," Mikos said.

And happy to get the chance to compete.

"UChicago has never won a team NCAA national title, so I'm all about making history," Alshon said.

Both teams on the cusp of one big goal not yet reached.