University of Chicago Maroons football players step up for beloved coach after his stroke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coaches help their players in so many ways, and now, players are helping a football coach at the University of Chicago in his time of need.

As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Friday night, U of C Maroons football players for a decade now have never had to look farther than the sideline to find a truly special coach in John Kropke.

"The guy just brought an energy - a beacon of hope and joy every day," said Oliver Morton, a U of C Maroons football player and recent grad.

Kropke is an old-school kind of coach - reliable, consistent, and there when you need him.

"I have not met a single person that does not love Coach Kropke," said Maroons football player and recent grad Davis Govrik.

But in late March, the beloved assistant coach took an unexpected hit - suffering a stroke that left him unable to speak or move the right side of his body.

"To get that news was tough, and then tough to also tell our players - because they know what he means to the program," said Maroons defensive coordinator Luke Cutkomp.

But Cutkomp said just as soon as shared the news, "within the hour, the calls started coming in, texts: 'Coach, what's going on? What can we do?'"

When the news of Kropke's stroke hit, the players knew they had to do something. So they started a GoFundMe page. But over the past few days, it hasn't just been money that has poured in, but memories.

"Every day, I'd walk out to the field, and I remember seeing him smile. He'd point at me. He'd be like, 'Red Sox won yesterday!' I'd be like, 'Yes we did!'" said Morton, a Massachusetts native.

Since putting together the GoFundMe Sunday, Morton and Govrik have watched the donations climb.

"Within, you know, 24 hours, it had raised over $25,000," said Cutkomp.

The money was matched only by the recognition of a legacy created in many small moments.

"I just remember another memory I had - after our first game this year, I actually was admitted to the ER for some full body cramps. It wasn't anything serious, but it was a huge win, and everybody was celebrating - but I was in the ER for another five hours after the game," Govrik said. "I was like, I need someone to pick me up from UChicago Hospital, and he's the one who picked me up and drove me back to my place."

The players are now showing up for their coach, who doctors say has a long road ahead of him. Hopeful for a full recovery, with the full team behind him.

"Raising some money and putting some letters together and doing what we could was the least we could do," Morton said.

Everyone is hopeful that Kropke makes a full recovery, and he will have the full team behind him.

As of Friday night, donations to the GoFundMe page for Coach Kropke had reached more than $47,000. If you'd like to donate, you can find the page here.