University of Notre Dame to waive tuition for students with families who earn under $150,000 per year

The University of Notre Dame in Indiana has joined a growing list of colleges and universities expanding their financial aid programs.

The idea is to help more students get free tuition.

The school will now cover full tuition costs for students from families with an annual income below $150,000. This does not include room and board, or other costs such as books.

Families with income below $200,000 will receive need-based aid to cover half of their tuition.

Most students from families with an annual income below $60,000 will receive financial aid that includes not only tuition, but also fees, housing, and food.

The changes will take effect next school year.

Just last month, Texas A&M — the largest public university in the country — made a similar announcement, expanding tis free tuition for students whose families make less than $100,000. Yale University did the same in January.

The University of Chicago waives tuition for students who are the first in their families to attend college, or who are from families with income under $125,000. Students from families earning less than $60,000 a year will have tuition, fees, and standard room and meals covered.

MIT, Columbia University, Stanford University, and Duke University are just some other schools with similar policies.