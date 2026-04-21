University IDs again banned for voting in Indiana

Voters in Indiana are once again banned from using university IDs to cast their ballots.

Last year, Indiana state lawmakers approved a ban on voting with university student identification cards, saying it was needed to protect election security.

A federal judge blocked enforcement of the measure last week, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. But the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision and upheld the measure on Monday.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita reemphasized the contention that the measure is needed to prevent fraud.

"This commonsense protection is needed to close loopholes, prevent potential fraud by out-of-state or ineligible voters, ensure every ballot belongs to a verified Hoosier, and preserve public confidence in fair, honest, and transparent elections," Rokita wrote on X.

But the ACLU pushed back, telling the Post-Tribune the measure adds "confusion for young voters at a time when Indiana should be doing everything it can to encourage participation and strengthen confidence in our elections."

Early voting is now under way in Indiana for the primary election May 5.