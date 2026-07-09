University of Chicago Law School AI strategy bans phones, laptops in class for first year students

The University of Chicago Law School is banning first-year students from using phones and laptops in the classroom as part of a broader strategy to curb AI usage.

In a long statement released Thursday, the law school wrote that they already see artificial intelligence impacting higher education and the legal profession. They said they spent the past year to reflect on how to adopt their curriculum and policies in response to AI, seeking input from their community, alumni, law firm leaders, business leaders, legal technology executives and law firm associates, as well as their faculty, staff and students.

"The feedback we have received throughout this process has been consistent," they wrote. "We need to ensure that our students actually learn to think critically, strategically, and independently without relying on AI; but we also must face the reality that AI tools are already widely available to our students, and our graduates will be expected to be prepared to use them in legal practice."

In response, the school said it's launching a three-prong strategy in which they will "develop AI-resilient pedagogy and assessment," elevate "'essential human' skills that distinguish excellent lawyers" and teach "responsible, effective, and ethical use of AI."

As part of that strategy, first year law students will be prohibited from using electronic devices like laptops, tablets and phones in the classroom, university officials said. They said professors will be allowed to designate "classroom scribes" who can use electronic devices to take notes for the class, or authorize electronic device use in specific tech-reliant situations like interactive in-class polling.

But overall electronic usage will be banned to "ensure students actually learn to think critically, strategically and independently without relying on AI."

Other requirements will include legal research and writing classes that require students to write without using AI while using AI for research, revision and preparations for oral arguments, after which their writing and their use of AI will be reviewed. There will also be upper-level elective courses explicitly focusing on the use of AI and the creation of AI tools for legal work.

"We recognize that no statement of an AI strategy or vision can be final," the school wrote. "Technology is changing too fast. Thus, all the changes we are currently making will be subject to review, reconsideration, and revision as we learn more and as both technology and the practice of law evolve."

Read the university's full statement and plans here.