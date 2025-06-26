Universal Horror Unleashed to bring year-round frights to Chicago's River West neighborhood

Get ready for ghosts and ghouls along the Chicago River.

United Studios on Thursday announced the first Chicago location of its immersive horror experience "Universal Horror Unleashed," at a now-vacant building across from the new Bally's casino under construction in the River West neighborhood.

Universal officials joined Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders Thursday morning to announce the new entertainment venue.

"Horror Unleashed is a 114,000-square-foot year-round venue, where guests will encounter bone-chilling scares as they brave their way through a themed immersive area. It's all fear all year, because horror isn't just for Halloween," Universal Destinations & Experiences President Page Thompson said.

Slated to open in 2027, the facility will include "terrifying mazes, unforgettable scares, themed bars and unique food and beverage offerings, and a retail space featuring exclusive merchandise," according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The mayor's office said the venue will create more than 400 permanent jobs, including operations leaders, merchandise hosts, entertainers, and makeup and prosthetics artists.

"This project and redevelopment will also help uplift and revitalize a dynamic neighborhood," Johnson said. "I'm very excited about this announcement, and I have no doubt that fans of this genre will flock to our city for these memorable experiences."

City and state officials estimated the project will generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for Illinois.

The project will receive tax credits from the state's Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, which provides incentives to encourage companies to create and retain jobs in Illinois.