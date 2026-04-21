Chicago area schools teaming up for United Way's April Food Day

It's "April Food Day," and CBS News Chicago is teaming up with the United Way to deliver food to those in need.

The campaign works to help nourish our neighbors, because everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food.

The CBS News Chicago trolley will make stops at schools throughout the area to collect food, which will be dropped off at the Tinley Park Convention Center for sorting and distribution.

According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 1 in 5 households in the metro Chicago area experience food insecurity, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from. This rate is even higher for households with children.

The food collected will go to organizations including Blue Cap, Cornerstone Community Development Corporation, Free-N-Deed Market, Together We Cope and Respond Now.