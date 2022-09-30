Watch CBS News
Local News

United Human Services workers will rally outside Heartland Alliance headquarters for better wages

/ CBS Chicago

United Human Services workers to rally for better wages in the Loop
United Human Services workers to rally for better wages in the Loop 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Union workers plan to rally at noon for better pay from the Heartland Alliance.

United Human Services workers want the anti-poverty agency to pay them a thriving wage. 

The union says the workers' pay qualifies them for many of the agency's services.

Clinicians, therapists, and frontline workers will be outside the Loop headquarters of Heartland Alliance on LaSalle and Adams.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.