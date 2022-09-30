United Human Services workers will rally outside Heartland Alliance headquarters for better wages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Union workers plan to rally at noon for better pay from the Heartland Alliance.
United Human Services workers want the anti-poverty agency to pay them a thriving wage.
The union says the workers' pay qualifies them for many of the agency's services.
Clinicians, therapists, and frontline workers will be outside the Loop headquarters of Heartland Alliance on LaSalle and Adams.
