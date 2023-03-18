United Center concession workers vote in favor of new contract

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Food and beverage workers at the United Center just voted to ratify a new contract with Levy restaurants.

It was a 98% yes vote by members of UNITE HERE Local 1.

The deal includes raises, new health insurance coverage, paid parental leave, and increased pension contributions.

"To have health insurance through my employer means that I will now be able to go to the doctor and get the medical care needed without having to spend $400 a month out of pocket for private insurance." said Jamie O'Neill, Stand Manager, "Having a pension plan also means that me and the workers who come after me will be able to retire with dignity and respect."

"Today is a historic day for Compass/Levy workers at the United Center. Our members, the fans, and the people of Chicago are celebrating with the workers. Their deep commitment to their principles, to one another, and to their union, inspires all of us. They have changed stadium jobs and the lives of stadium workers in the city forever. These workers will now earn wages where they can support a family, retire with dignity and have good quality health insurance" said Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1.

Concession workers staged a one-day strike when the Bulls played the Pacers ahead of the Big Ten tournament.

Levy restaurants and the union had more than 20 bargaining sessions before coming to an agreement.