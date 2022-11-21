United Baptist Church hosts Thanksgiving meal giveaway in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)— People lined up Monday morning at United Baptist Church in North Lawndale, in hopes of getting a main dish to serve their families on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers handed out 150 bags of food at the church at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue, giving families their choice of turkey, ham, or a whole chicken.

"I hope I can get a ham or turkey today, and I'm so happy. I'm happy to be alive, and I thank the lord," Henry Harris said.

The food baskets also had items to make side dishes to complete families' Thanksgiving meal.

"Whatever they give me, it's going to be worth me standing out here from 8:30 this morning," Lola McClinton said.

"God is always blessing, and his spirit is all around us, and we just want everybody to show love and concern for one another," said United Baptist deacon Joe Laws.