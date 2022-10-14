Watch CBS News
United Airlines flight hits bird during takeoff from O'Hare International Airport, returns safely

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday, after striking a bird during takeoff.

One person on the ground near O'Hare heard what appeared to be popping noises from a plane taking off Friday morning. 

A man who said he was on Flight 1930 shared video on Twitter of what appeared to be flames coming from one of the plane's engines.

A United spokesperson confirmed Flight 1930 hit a bird shortly after takeoff from O'Hare, and then landed safely. 

All passengers were moved to another plane, which was set to take off shortly after 1 p.m. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 1:09 PM

