United Airlines flight hits bird during takeoff from O'Hare International Airport, returns safely
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday, after striking a bird during takeoff.
One person on the ground near O'Hare heard what appeared to be popping noises from a plane taking off Friday morning.
A man who said he was on Flight 1930 shared video on Twitter of what appeared to be flames coming from one of the plane's engines.
A United spokesperson confirmed Flight 1930 hit a bird shortly after takeoff from O'Hare, and then landed safely.
All passengers were moved to another plane, which was set to take off shortly after 1 p.m.
