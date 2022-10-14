United Airlines flight hits bird during takeoff from O'Hare International Airport, returns safely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday, after striking a bird during takeoff.

One person on the ground near O'Hare heard what appeared to be popping noises from a plane taking off Friday morning.

Is this plane ✈️ that just took off from @fly2ohare ok @united ?

The engine was popping; 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ahYlHCLG5f — Ruehs’ pieces (@JustinRuehs) October 14, 2022

A man who said he was on Flight 1930 shared video on Twitter of what appeared to be flames coming from one of the plane's engines.

Was on flight pic.twitter.com/sfC1rEKCBV — Kevin Kirby (@MrKevinKirby) October 14, 2022

A United spokesperson confirmed Flight 1930 hit a bird shortly after takeoff from O'Hare, and then landed safely.

All passengers were moved to another plane, which was set to take off shortly after 1 p.m.