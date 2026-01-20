Watch CBS News
United Airlines flight from D.C. to San Francisco diverted to Chicago due to unruly passenger

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Monday night, due to an unruly passenger.

United confirmed flight 1129 was headed from Dulles International Airport to San Francisco when "a customer became disruptive," prompting the plane to land at O'Hare.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, the plane landed at O'Hare around 9:30 p.m.

The airline said law enforcement removed the unruly passenger from the plane after it landed. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the FBI responded to the scene, but could provide no further information.

The other passengers were booked on another flight that landed in San Francisco, according to United. That plane landed in San Francisco around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

