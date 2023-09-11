Watch CBS News
United Airlines employees pack meals in honor of 9/11 victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- United Airlines employees marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a day of service.

At O'Hare International Airport on Monday, the workers for the Chicago-based airline packed thousands of meals to be handed out all over the Chicago area by local organizations.

United held similar meal-packing events in 15 cities across the U.S.

Each year, the airline marks 9/11 with a volunteer service initiative in honor of the United employees and passengers who were killed in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. 

