United Airlines cuts some flights due to jet fuel costs amid war with Iran

Chicago-based United Airlines is cutting back some of its flights temporarily due to rising jet fuel costs amid the U.S. war with Iran.

In a letter to employees Friday, United CEO Scott Kirby said the company has developed a plan that includes flight cutbacks as they prepare for oil prices to reach as high as $175 a barrel.

In the memo, Kirby says the company's plan assumes oil will go to $175 a barrel and won't go back down to $100 a barrel until the end of 2027. While he wrote he thinks there's "a good chance it won't be that bad," he didn't see a downside to preparing for the worst.

The company said it plans to reduce less-popular flights during off-peak times, like redeye flights and flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

United service to Tel Aviv and Dubai is also suspended due to the war.

The airline plans to restore its full schedule in the fall.