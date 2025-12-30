Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after teen injured in unintentional shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was unintentionally shot in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said the teen, between 15 and 17 years old, was inside a building, in the 4100 block of South Ellis Avenue, when she was shot near the right eye. Police said the injury was a result of an accidental discharge. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. 

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. 

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating. 

