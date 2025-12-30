Investigation underway after teen injured in unintentional shooting on Chicago's South Side

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was unintentionally shot in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said the teen, between 15 and 17 years old, was inside a building, in the 4100 block of South Ellis Avenue, when she was shot near the right eye. Police said the injury was a result of an accidental discharge.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.